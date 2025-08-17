Rikishi calls John Cena an icon, name for WWE’s September PLE

– The yet to be announced PPV on Saturday, September 20th, 2025 will be ‘Wrestlepalooza.’ The PLE will go head to head with AEW All Out PPV.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Rikishi had nothing but praise for John Cena after SummerSlam, calling him “an icon. Future Hall of Famer, the man that did it all, held it down for 15 years, you know. My biggest, humble respect and thank you to John Cena. Thank you for being the leader. Thank you for showing those that when you step up in that position, how it’s supposed to be.”

He applauded the way Cena handed the spotlight to Cody Rhodes, saying, “What a way to pass the torch. Yeah, big shout out. That shows character in this guy. That showed that there’s no evil chip on John Cena’s shoulder. John Cena just did business and passage.” Rikishi then urged others to take note, adding, “Let that be a lesson. Let that be a lesson to all those that when it comes your time, don’t be difficult. It took a lot of people for you to get there. So just remember those that on your way back up.”

(Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top)