Nigel McGuinness earns IWGP Heavyweight title match at Forbidden Door

AEW commentator and former ROH champion Nigel McGuinness has booked a spot in the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view and will be going for the IWGP Heavyweight title.

McGuinness defeated Lee Moriarty, Hechicero, and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match last night on Collision to earn the title match against current champion Zack Sabre Jr.

This will be a battle of the Brits, with both individuals being from the UK and McGuinness actually from London itself, the host city of Forbidden Door.

Forbidden Door is closed to being fully sold out, with almost 17,000 tickets sold.

What dreams may come… https://t.co/f1zwwPL08U — Nigel Mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) August 17, 2025

