Mandy Rose makes a claim about her time in NXT, Matt Riddle on his OnlyFans business

– Mandy Rose said on her podcast ‘Power Alphas’ that during her time in NXT, WWE had to keep cleaning the ring because of a herpes outbreak.

– Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle opened up about his booming OnlyFans business, saying it’s doing “a lot” for his bank account thanks largely to gay wrestling fans who find him “extremely attractive.” He explained that his content isn’t wild, mostly just him in a Speedo working out, but it’s still been a massive financial success. Riddle even got a call from Randy Orton after hearing about the page, with Orton joking he’s “one crazy S.O.B.” Riddle admitted, “Not gonna lie, the money is real,” and Orton replied, “It’s probably better on the body.”

Source: TMZ’s Inside The Ring