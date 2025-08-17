John Cena talks openly about the heel turn

– John Cena says he failed with his first heel promo earlier this year:

“I wasn’t upset [with the crowd reaction]. I just know I failed. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. You learn from failure, right? — S–t happens.”

– Cena when asked how he would’ve adjusted explaining his heel turn knowing The Rock wasn’t following up after the turn:

“What I’m hearing is in a hypothetical universe what different choices would you make? I will answer that with hindsight, it’s a waste of time.

We must live right here and now in the excitement and adventure, we got 11 dates left. After we’ll be able to talk about all this bupkis in January after the whole thing is over, but we’ve taken the audience on a hell of a ride this year and we still got a ways left to go, so I’m excited about that.”

(via FAN EXPO Chicago)