John Cena on Logan Paul: “I think he’s underrated”

John Cena’s responded to a fan calling Logan Paul overrated:

“I disagree, I think he’s underrated, I think he gets a bad rap. He’s not an outsider, he belongs in WWE.

I think his best days are ahead of him, I think he’s got championships in his future.

I’m not looking past Logan Paul, I’m not believing any of the hype that he’s an outsider who should be taken lightly.

I’m training hard, Cody Rhodes brought out the best in me at SummerSlam, he reignited a fire in me, and I know I have a very, very tough opponent in Logan Paul.

Do I think he can beat me up? Yes. Will he have to earn every inch? Absolutely.”

(Quotes from the Fan Expo Chicago)