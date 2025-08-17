Hardy says Kross needs to get more buzz on his name outside of WWE

Matt Hardy says Karrion Kross needs to get more buzz on his name outside of WWE:

“I think it’s going to be really interesting to see how long his obsession with the fans is sustained. I think that’s kind of what the WWE is going to pay attention to… How long can this buzz around Karrion Kross be sustained?

I mean, if I was him, I would get out there on the indies, and I would start doing really unique stuff. I would do special stuff. I would pop up wherever. I would try and make it seem like, you know, anything is possible,

—He’s going to need ways to get more buzz on his name and keep headlines being generated about him.”

(The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)