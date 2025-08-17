D-Von Dudley and Dixie Carter bury the hatchet at Hogan’s funeral

At Hulk Hogan’s funeral, D-Von Dudley revealed that he and Dixie Carter buried the hatchet after years of not seeing each other. He explained, “That’s what me and Dixie were talking about. Because I hadn’t seen Dixie in years… It was kind of like a reunion.”

Reflecting on the past, he admitted, “It was what’s the word? I’m looking for the hard feelings that I might have had, or the company during that time was all washed away, you know?” He clarified that his frustrations weren’t with today’s TNA, but with leadership from years ago: “And again, I say it wasn’t the new regime of TNA. It was the old regime that I had problems letting go of my feelings with them.”

Ultimately, the moment gave him closure: “And you know, I was just happy that I was able to let that go and to be good with Dixie again. Because I really enjoyed Dixie. I really enjoyed her company…”

He shared how positive the reunion was: “We talked, we laughed, we joked, and we said, You know, we shouldn’t. It shouldn’t be things like this that brings us together. We had more good times than we did bad times.”

Source: Devon & The Duke