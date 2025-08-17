AJ Styles makes surprise appearance at Triplemania, attacks Dom Mysterio

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance at the AAA Triplemania XXXIII event last night in Mexico City, preventing Dominik Mysterio from winning the AAA Mega Heavyweight tile in the main event.

Mysterio had the match won and was about to pin Dragon Lee to get the title, but a masked man showed up at ringside and pulled the referee, breaking the pin count.

The crowd originally booed but then exploded when Styles unmasked himself. Styles then hit the Styles Clash and Vikingo followed with the 630 splash to retain the title.

The crowd was mixed in its response to the pinfall victory of Vikingo, with cheers and boos ringing throughout the arena.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996