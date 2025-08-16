WWE News and Notes

– Most believe that WWE will utilize their relationship with Google/Youtube and utilize that for the library content, according to Fightful Select

One source thinks that will allow them to cultivate new fans via archived content, and if they get a too good to be true offer for the library, they can always take that.

– Lexis King says he won’t be denied his “constitutional right” to a rematch with Myles Borne.

Lexis King says he won't be denied his "constitutional right" to a rematch with Myles Bornepic.twitter.com/STbzX6YDJY — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 16, 2025

– Tony Atlas reportedly attempted to deliver a eulogy for Hulk Hogan at Limitless Wrestling, but was booed to the point that he gave up.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Chelsea Green & Ethan Page’s latest collaboration:

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page's latest collab pic.twitter.com/Nx0zQUuTNj — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 16, 2025