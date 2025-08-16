White Castle launches collaboration with AEW for All Elite Feast Kit

The White Castle fast food joint in the United States announced a limited edition White Castle x All Elite Wrestling collab titled All Elite Feast Kit.

The meal will serve between four to five people and includes 10 Classic Cheese Sliders, 10 Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sliders, 1 Pouch with pickles, 2 Gooey Butter Cake Dessert-on-a-Stick, 2 Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Dessert-on-a-Stick, Slider Boxes and VIP Coupons good for up to 12 Sliders from your local freezer aisle, and 2 pieces of exclusive AEW merchandise.

The total price is $65 including shipping and is available to order at https://houseofcrave.com/products/aew-kit.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996