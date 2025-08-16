Sheamus on an emotion time at Clash of the Castle 2022, Kingston on staying prepared for a return

– Sheamus says his match with GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 was “probably the most emotional time” in the ring of his career:

“I didn’t know I was a heel going into that. I was a heel before that, and I didn’t know what to expect from that. And I went over, and I really didn’t know how that was going to go. Then at the end, it was incredible, man, I got goose bumps.

“That was probably the most emotional time in the ring that I’ve ever had in my whole career. It was incredible, unbelievable. I can’t tell you how much that meant to me.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Eddie Kingston was on Cezar Bononi’s podcast. Kingston was asked about his return. He explained that he’s staying prepared for a return but isn’t medically cleared yet. While he feels ready from training and sparring, physical therapy showed his strength dropped, so he’s completing more physical therapy sessions.

Even once cleared, a fight still needs to be booked and agreed upon by others, so it’s not entirely in his control. He emphasized there’s no hidden issue—everything just takes time and is part of the business.

(Source: Cezar Bononi YouTube podcast)