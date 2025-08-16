Sareee advances in the Blue Stars-B league

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee defeated Momo Watanabe at 12:29 with the Wrist-clutch Uranage in a BLUE STARS-B league match at the STARDOM Yokohama Budokan event.
Sareee goes to 9 points with her last match against Momo Kohgo. Momo Watanabe ends at 8 points.
Sareee: 9 points (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw)
Momo Watanabe: 8 points (4 wins, 3 losses)
After the match:
Sareee:
Sareee:
“I BEAT MOMO WATANABE!
I'm definitely, absolutely going to win the 5★STAR. Everyone, you’d better be ready. YOU GOT IT?!”
Sareee shows off her IWGP Women's Championship belt to all the fans.
— Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) August 16, 2025
Sareee shows off her IWGP Women’s Championship belt to all the fans.
A long awaited clash between Sareee and Momo Watanabe finally arrived, a raw and violent exchange but that saw a negative crowd reaction towards the IWGP's champion, the black peach was relentless but Sareee endured and pick up the win
— ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) August 16, 2025
【スターダム】Sareee 難敵・渡辺桃との乱戦制し決勝トーナメント進出｜東スポWEB https://t.co/zUyN8HW59D
「これで無事にブロック通過ということで問題ないでしょう。必ず優勝しますので、みなさん覚悟しといてね。私、やっちゃうんで」 pic.twitter.com/NYiGHdmSiy
— PW加藤 (@q3jQd9xK0aZSvEL) August 16, 2025
【試合結果】
Sammy presents「STARDOM 5★STAR GP 2025 × リベパチ・リベスロ」in YOKOHAMA 2025年8月16日（土） 神奈川・横浜武道館
◆BLUE STARS-B 公式リーグ戦
○Sareee （12分29秒、リストクラッチ式裏投→片エビ固め） ●渡辺桃
公式サイトで試合速報中❗️https://t.co/yVxfBW316u pic.twitter.com/AKoKXG0zJF
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 16, 2025