Sareee advances in the Blue Stars-B league

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee defeated Momo Watanabe at 12:29 with the Wrist-clutch Uranage in a BLUE STARS-B league match at the STARDOM Yokohama Budokan event.

Sareee goes to 9 points with her last match against Momo Kohgo. Momo Watanabe ends at 8 points.

Sareee: 9 points (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw)

Momo Watanabe: 8 points (4 wins, 3 losses)

After the match:

Sareee:

Sareee: “I BEAT MOMO WATANABE! I'm definitely, absolutely going to win the 5★STAR. Everyone, you’d better be ready. YOU GOT IT?!” Sareee shows off her IWGP Women's Championship belt to all the fans.#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/c3eXLmDz3I — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) August 16, 2025

“I BEAT MOMO WATANABE!

I’m definitely, absolutely going to win the 5★STAR. Everyone, you’d better be ready. YOU GOT IT?!”

Sareee shows off her IWGP Women’s Championship belt to all the fans.

A long awaited clash between Sareee and Momo Watanabe finally arrived, a raw and violent exchange but that saw a negative crowd reaction towards the IWGP's champion, the black peach was relentless but Sareee endured and pick up the win #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/0303CbnzQY — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) August 16, 2025