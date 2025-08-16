Sareee advances in the Blue Stars-B league

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee defeated Momo Watanabe at 12:29 with the Wrist-clutch Uranage in a BLUE STARS-B league match at the STARDOM Yokohama Budokan event.

Sareee goes to 9 points with her last match against Momo Kohgo. Momo Watanabe ends at 8 points.

Sareee: 9 points (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw)
Momo Watanabe: 8 points (4 wins, 3 losses)

After the match:

Sareee:

“I BEAT MOMO WATANABE!

I’m definitely, absolutely going to win the 5★STAR. Everyone, you’d better be ready. YOU GOT IT?!”

Sareee shows off her IWGP Women’s Championship belt to all the fans.

