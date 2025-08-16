Photo: HBK, HHH, and Undertaker at Triplemania, Ryback on fans critical of Triple H’s vacation photo

Shawn Michaels shares photo of himself, Triple H and The Undertaker at AAA Triplemania XXXIII:

Ryback defends Triple H after haters make fun of him on social media for his vacation photos:

The body shaming in pro wrestling is pathetic. People age, bodies change, and most of the ones talking have never put in the work themselves. Years of PED abuse, filters, and fake images have warped reality for a lot of people. Respect the person, the career, and the journey, not… — RYBACK (@Ryback) August 16, 2025