MJF retained the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
177

MJF retained the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Zandokan Jr. and stealing his mask.

After the Main Event, Místico challenges MJF to a Mask VS Hair match. MJF denies, so they settle it for Title vs. Mask Match at CMLL 92nd Anniversario.

MJF then attacks Mistico, takes his mask off, tombstones him, and then covers him with the USA Flag.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here