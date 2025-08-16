MJF retained the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title

MJF retained the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Zandokan Jr. and stealing his mask.

After the Main Event, Místico challenges MJF to a Mask VS Hair match. MJF denies, so they settle it for Title vs. Mask Match at CMLL 92nd Anniversario.

MJF then attacks Mistico, takes his mask off, tombstones him, and then covers him with the USA Flag.

Mark Briscoe is vanquished. Misticos mask is mine. Hangman’s world title is mine. Professional wrestling is mine. The world is mine. pic.twitter.com/Xt19orVgK9 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 16, 2025

This is the best day of your lives. pic.twitter.com/jI3hgl9tW4 — Jonathan Cruz (@__JonathanCruz) August 16, 2025