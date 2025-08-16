McIntyre critical of the physical condition of some of his peers: “Get in the damn gym”

– In an interview with Donny De-Silva and Jimmy Korderas on the Huge Pop podcast, Drew McIntyre did not hold back his feelings about the physical condition of some of his peers. He argued that every performer has an obligation to look like an athlete and that there is “no freaking excuse” for not putting in the work at the gym. He said “This is a lot of jabs felt and looked better than, yeah, most of the guys, and yeah, just I said it recently. I don’t know why it was so controversial. The 85% maybe I’m a little off. Maybe it’s like 82% like, they don’t, they shouldn’t be WWE superstars. And no, I don’t just mean that. You have to be big and jacked like me. You have to look an athlete. My God. It’s like, you know, you’re in there for wrestling, entertainment, wrestling, still in there, athletic endeavor, at least look like an athlete… We have so many superstars, and it sucks because it took me a long time to think like I’d found myself and know who I was… Get in the damn gym. You got the free time in the world. You get a bunch of money. Now everybody makes money. Now you get no freaking excuse for sitting your couch to eat pizza.”

In case you missed it, McIntyre from last night’s WWE Smackdown:

