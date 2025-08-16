Matt Riddle shared a backstage story from the 2022 Royal Rumble, comments on CM Punk

– On the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast, Matt Riddle shared a backstage story from the 2022 Royal Rumble. He claimed Brock Lesnar came into the locker room and told the other participants, “You guys are all going to do business for me.”

Riddle then detailed an interaction between Lesnar and Shane McMahon. “Shane McMahon mentioned and asked if he could pick him up for a spot,” Riddle said.

The response was blunt. “And Brock just looked down. Like, no.”

– Matt Riddle on CM Punk

“I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b**ch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there.

Kudos to him, the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise… Right now, hats off to him, he’s killing it.”

(source: @TMZ_Sports)