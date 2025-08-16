M By Elegance

Real name: Maggie Lee
Height: 5’11”
Weight:
Date of birth:
From: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Pro debut: August 13, 2022
Trained by: Black & Brave Academy
Finishing move: Moonsault
Biography
– Lee was a collegiate volleyball star and earned a degree in exercise science during her wrestling training
– In her early career, Lee wrestled as ‘Maggie McKinney’
– On April 15, 2023, Lee defeated Guerrera De Brisenas to win the vacant HAW Reinas Title
– On June 30, Lee defeated JT Energy to win the 3XW Pure Title
– On August 25, Lee defeated Kelsey Magnolia to retain the 3XW Pure Title
– On May 11, 2024, Lee defeated Shawna Reed to win the vacant HCW Womens Title
– On June 15, Lee defeated Rebecca J Scott, Brooke Havok & J-Rod to win the vacant DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On August 2, Lee defeated Megan Bayne to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On October 5, Lee defeated Rachel Armstrong to win the PWE Womens Title, but lost it back the next day
– On October 12, Lee defeated Megan Bayne to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On October 26, Lee defeated Laynie Luck to win the MAW Womens Title
– On November 2, Lee defeated Lili Ruiz & Jordan Blu to win the RPW Glamour Title
– On December 6, Lee defeated Zayda Steel by DQ to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title and retained in a no-contest the next day
– On January 31, 2025, Lee defeated Sierra in a Street Fight to win the AAW Womens Title
– On February 8, Lee defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On February 28, Lee defeated Tootie Lynn to retain the AAW Womens Title
– On March 22, Lee defeated Heather Monroe to retain the MAW Womens Title
– On March 27, it was confirmed that Lee had signed with TNA, and would soon join up with the Elegance Brand stable
– On April 11, Lee defeated Kylie Rae to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title, and retained in a 3-Way against Masha Slamovich and Brittnie Brooks the next day
– On the Against All Odds 2025 pre-show, The Elegance Brand (M, Ash & Heather) defeated Xia Brookside, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson
– On June 14, Lee defeated Vert Vixen to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On June 28, Lee defeated Laynie Luck to retain the AAW Womens Title
– On July 12, Lee defeated Elayna Black to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title
– On August 1, Lee defeated Jada Stone to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title and retained against Amira the next day
– On August 9, Lee defeated Heather Reckless to retain the AAW Womens Title
– At Emergence 2025, The Elegance Brand (M & Heather) defeated The Iinspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay), Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley) and Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles