M By Elegance

Real name: Maggie Lee

Height: 5’11”

Weight:

Date of birth:

From: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Pro debut: August 13, 2022

Trained by: Black & Brave Academy

Finishing move: Moonsault

Biography

– Lee was a collegiate volleyball star and earned a degree in exercise science during her wrestling training

– In her early career, Lee wrestled as ‘Maggie McKinney’

– On April 15, 2023, Lee defeated Guerrera De Brisenas to win the vacant HAW Reinas Title

– On June 30, Lee defeated JT Energy to win the 3XW Pure Title

– On August 25, Lee defeated Kelsey Magnolia to retain the 3XW Pure Title

– On May 11, 2024, Lee defeated Shawna Reed to win the vacant HCW Womens Title

– On June 15, Lee defeated Rebecca J Scott, Brooke Havok & J-Rod to win the vacant DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On August 2, Lee defeated Megan Bayne to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On October 5, Lee defeated Rachel Armstrong to win the PWE Womens Title, but lost it back the next day

– On October 12, Lee defeated Megan Bayne to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On October 26, Lee defeated Laynie Luck to win the MAW Womens Title

– On November 2, Lee defeated Lili Ruiz & Jordan Blu to win the RPW Glamour Title

– On December 6, Lee defeated Zayda Steel by DQ to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title and retained in a no-contest the next day

– On January 31, 2025, Lee defeated Sierra in a Street Fight to win the AAW Womens Title

– On February 8, Lee defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On February 28, Lee defeated Tootie Lynn to retain the AAW Womens Title

– On March 22, Lee defeated Heather Monroe to retain the MAW Womens Title

– On March 27, it was confirmed that Lee had signed with TNA, and would soon join up with the Elegance Brand stable

– On April 11, Lee defeated Kylie Rae to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title, and retained in a 3-Way against Masha Slamovich and Brittnie Brooks the next day

– On the Against All Odds 2025 pre-show, The Elegance Brand (M, Ash & Heather) defeated Xia Brookside, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

– On June 14, Lee defeated Vert Vixen to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On June 28, Lee defeated Laynie Luck to retain the AAW Womens Title

– On July 12, Lee defeated Elayna Black to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title

– On August 1, Lee defeated Jada Stone to retain the DREAMWAVE Womens Title and retained against Amira the next day

– On August 9, Lee defeated Heather Reckless to retain the AAW Womens Title

– At Emergence 2025, The Elegance Brand (M & Heather) defeated The Iinspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay), Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley) and Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles