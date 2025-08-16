Live Triplemania XXXIII results

Live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City
Announcers: Corey Graves, Konnan, & JBL
– Lucha Libre AAA and WWE officials stand together in the ring to kickoff the show while anthems are played.
La Lic. Marisela Peña, Dorian Roldán, Triple H, Shawn Michaels y Nick Khan abren #Triplemania Ciudad de México.
EN VIVO en: https://t.co/pCRuAFRbJk.@WWE @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/LeLmZEO9V2
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 17, 2025
– Rey Mysterio is in the house
(1) Copa Bardahl Match
Starts off with Laredo Kid vs. La Parka
#3: Joaquin Wilde
#4: Abismo Negiro Jr.
#5: Taurus
#6: Aerostar –
#7: Mecha Wolf
#8: Cruz Del Toro
#9: Otis – comes in a does the worm
#wwe pic.twitter.com/835bmiObmn
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 17, 2025
#10: Pimpinela
#11: Cibernetico
#12: Mircoman
#13: Omos
#wwe pic.twitter.com/5UJrKJLmXb
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 17, 2025
#14: Octagon Jr.
Comes down to Omos vs. La Parka, who entered as the #1 entrant
WINNER: Omos
In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.
– Dragon Lee is interviewed backstage
(2) Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesías to capture the championship
– Backstage, The Judgment day is interviewed. Rey Mysterio interrupts Dominik’s promo. Dominik tells his dad to go sit down and watch the greatest Mysterio of all time.
Mysterio family reunion!
WATCH HERE ▶️: https://t.co/BN8ycjEj2P pic.twitter.com/lKBALiUaDC
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025
(3) Six-Person Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice when Rodriquez pinned Vice.
Puppet Demon Fin Balor is here.
We've got a PUPPET FIGHT!!!
WATCH HERE ▶️: https://t.co/BN8ycjEj2P pic.twitter.com/8VLF1xqPAL
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025
(4) AAA Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Pagano & Psycho Clown defeated Angel & Berto
Remaining card:
AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat Match
Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
Keep checking back for live results