Live Triplemania XXXIII results

Live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City

Announcers: Corey Graves, Konnan, & JBL

– Lucha Libre AAA and WWE officials stand together in the ring to kickoff the show while anthems are played.

– Rey Mysterio is in the house

(1) Copa Bardahl Match

Starts off with Laredo Kid vs. La Parka

#3: Joaquin Wilde

#4: Abismo Negiro Jr.

#5: Taurus

#6: Aerostar –

#7: Mecha Wolf

#8: Cruz Del Toro

#9: Otis – comes in a does the worm

#10: Pimpinela

#11: Cibernetico

#12: Mircoman

#13: Omos

#14: Octagon Jr.

Comes down to Omos vs. La Parka, who entered as the #1 entrant

WINNER: Omos

In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.

– Dragon Lee is interviewed backstage

(2) Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesías to capture the championship

– Backstage, The Judgment day is interviewed. Rey Mysterio interrupts Dominik’s promo. Dominik tells his dad to go sit down and watch the greatest Mysterio of all time.

(3) Six-Person Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice when Rodriquez pinned Vice.

Puppet Demon Fin Balor is here.

(4) AAA Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Pagano & Psycho Clown defeated Angel & Berto

Remaining card:

AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat Match

Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

