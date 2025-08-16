Karrion Kross reacts to the “We want kross” chants, Scary spot involving Zack Sabre Jr. (video)

Steve Gerweck
Karrion Kross thanks fans for cheering “We Want Kross” this week on SmackDown:

– Scary spot for Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita from G1 Climax:

Sabre finished the match, with Takeshita winning the bout at the Ariake Arena.

