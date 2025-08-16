Forbidden Door 2025 close to a complete sellout

The AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 show is close to being sold out and the O2 Arena in London will be full to the rafters once August 24 rolls around.

According to @WrestleTix, AEW has moved over 16,600 tickets for the pay-per-view and is less than 1,000 away from a complete sellout.

This will be the most-attended Forbidden Door PPV ever, with last year’s doing 11,000 in attendance, 14,800 in 2023, and 16,500 in 2022.

With higher ticket prices in the United Kingdom, this will also rank in the top five highest-grossing AEW shows ever, likely sitting behind just the three All In shows in terms of gate revenue.

Tickets can be purchased from AXS.COM starting from £31.75.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996