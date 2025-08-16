A confrontation reported at Hulk Hogan’s funeral

Confrontation at Hulk Hogan’s Funeral Between Linda Hogan & WWF Veteran’s Wife

A tense moment broke out during Hulk Hogan’s private funeral in Largo, Florida, when Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake’s wife, Missy, allegedly directed a vulgar slur at Linda Hogan. During an interview on WrestleBinge, WWF veteran Brian Blair claims he was standing next to Linda when he heard Missy use the “C-word,” prompting Linda to call security. Missy denied saying it, but Blair insisted he heard the remark. Security quickly intervened, and Missy was removed from the church.

Blair also expressed surprise at Beefcake’s attendance, given Hulk – Brutus’ strained relationship and the fact they had not spoken for years. Missy posted the following about it:

“Was NOT thrown out.. Linda attacked Brutus and put her hand in my face… She was yelling for security… When security got to us they said ‘take your seat it’s ok’ ‘we will handle Linda.’ Brutus had a panic attack and we went outside to get air. He was unable to go back in.”