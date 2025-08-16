8/16/25 AEW Collision Recap

– AEW Collision kicks off with Timeless Toni Storm addressing Athena ahead of their AEW Women’s Title Match at The Forbidden Door

Athena & Billie Starkz come out and attack Toni, but Mina Shirakawa makes the save.

– Jon Moxley/Wheeler Yuta (Death Riders) Defeated Kevin Knight/Mike Bailey (Jet Speed) with the assistance of Marina Shafir, which allowed Yuta to hit a lowblow & Bridge Knight for the pin.

– The “Outrunners” reconnect in “Nature”

– Ricochet defeated the debuting Ace Austin by raking Austin’s face and grabbing his hair!! Gave Ricochet the momentum to use Spirit Gun.

– MVP speaking on behalf of The Hurt Syndicate. Since this Wednesday, they will find out who they will be facing at Forbidden Door. Hurt Syndicate doesn’t care who they will face. All they can say is they will hurt regardless. Renee Paquette brought up the question drama between Hurt Syndicate & MJF. MVP stated what drama?! There’s no drama. If anything, it’s just idiots that drum up drama, especially on the internet.

– Roderick Strong/Kyle O’Reilly (Paragon) defeated Blake Christian/Lee Johnson. Afterward, the Conglomeration members Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram came out to celebrate with O’Reilly. However, Strong wasn’t having it?

– FTR & Stokely attacked Bandido backstage and stole his mask ahead of Wednesday!! Brody King attacked FTR all the way to the ring until Stokely threw powder into King’s face, which allowed FTR to get the upper hand with ease on Brody. Already, FTR are already calling themselves champions.

– Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart/Penelope Ford and Anna Jay to win 100k with a submission. Afterward, all the women broke out into a fight until the return of Harley Cameron.

– Kris Statlander gets interview by Renee Paquette until Harley Cameron interrupts Statlander. Renee asks Kris how she will spend her 100k. Cameron was about to state how Kris should spend until the Death Riders interrupted Kris & Harley. Really odd moment for Kris Statlander.

– Juice Robinson Defeated Bryan Keith

– Renee Paquette brings up to Anthony Bowens that Max Caster is taking his “open challenge” International for the first time. Bowens stopped Renee, stating he’s done movie premieres to helping out causes!! So why was this interview that was supposed to be about him. Now it’s turned into about Max. However, he’s not getting recognition. He’s so sick of the Max chant !! He’s tired of hearing his name.

– Nigel McGuinness beats Hechicero, Daniel Garcia, & Lee Moriarty in a 4 Way Match. It will be Zack Sabre Jr vs Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at The Forbidden Door.