WWE rolls into the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this evening, with this week’s live episode of WWE SmackDown.

Scheduled for this evening is The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer, multiple King of the Hill crossovers, DIY vs. The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, as well as Drew McIntyre explaining his attack of Cody Rhodes.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 15, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 8/15/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque plays to get things officially off-and-running. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as the camera pans the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Solo Sikoa & The MFT’s Kick Off This Week’s Show

Tessitore reminds us that WWE fans always know to ‘expect the unexpected,’ and then we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s theme song. Out he comes accompanied by The MFT’s. They all settle inside the squared circle and Sikoa begins on the mic.

Sikoa says they run SmackDown and to anyone who doesn’t like it, too bad. The fans chant “Solo sucks” and he says last week, Sami Zayn showed up on SmackDown but they showed up on Raw and they stomped his ass out. He tells Zayn that he is stomped out, Jimmy Uso, stomped out and Jacob Fatu is stomped out. Sami Zayn’s music hits.

Zayn gets a big pop as he makes his way out and comes to the ring. The fans chant “Sami” and Zayn tells Solo to take it down a notch. He says he is out there to talk and asks them if they can talk, Solo tells him they can. Solo tells the MFT’s to leave the ring and it’s just him and Zayn in the ring.

Zayn tells him that all he has been talking about is being Champion. And had he beaten Rusev on Raw, he might have challenged for the title at Clash in Paris. Zayn says he was furious but he also felt liberated. He says he has been talking so much about being World Champion.

He says he talked so much like it had to be now that it stopped him from accomplishing anything else. But now he is back to doing other things that he set out to do and he thanks Solo for that. Solo looks confused and Zayn tells him that there are other things that he hasn’t done yet.

A fun fact is besides the World title, there is one other title that he has never held in the WWE. And that is the United States Championship. Solo tells him that he won’t hold it anytime soon, he tells Zayn that he is on Raw, not SmackDown.

He tells him to get off his show, he doesn’t want to see him again. Zayn tells Solo that as of tonight, he is officially on SmackDown. The fans cheer and Zayn tells Solo that Solo took something away from him and he is going to take something away from him.

Solo throws the microphone and goes for a right hand but Zayn with a right hand. In come the MFT’s who begin attacking Zayn in the ring. Jimmy’s music hits and out he comes but the MFT’s begin beating on him too. Jacob Fatu’s music hits and out he comes.

He gets in the ring and takes Solo down. Fatu with a super kick onto Tala Tonga as Zayn and Jimmy clothesline Tala to the outside of the ring. Out comes Nick Aldis and he welcomes Sami Zayn to SmackDown. He makes a six man tag team match for tonight. That wraps up the eventful opener.

Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

Once the opener wraps up, the show shifts gears and heads backstage, where we see Byron Saxton standing by with his guests at this time, Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. Green laughs and she tells him that she broke up a silly birthday celebration last week and she took a birthday cake to the face.

Piper Niven says it was disgusting and no one messes with their Canadian hero and gets away with it. On that note, they walk off. We return back inside the TD Garden where the not-friends-duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair make their way out for tonight’s opening match.

As they settle inside the squared circle, where Bliss will be in one-on-one action against Niven, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.