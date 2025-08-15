WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
256

– The hope internally is that Liv Morgan will return at the beginning of 2026 as long as everything goes according to schedule, reports PWInsider.

The Wrestling Observer Observer confirms that La Hiedra, La Parka, Faby Apache, Niño Hamburguesa, Ricky Banderas, Microman, and Lady Flammer have signed new contracts with AAA under the umbrella of WWE.

Sami Zayn reflects on WWE SmackDown and Raw in Canada:

John Cena says he’s looking forward to going to France to witness the greatest wrestling crowd of all time.

“I’m looking forward, in a few weeks, to going to France. I’ve never heard the so-called greatest crowd in WWE history.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here