WWE News and Notes

– The hope internally is that Liv Morgan will return at the beginning of 2026 as long as everything goes according to schedule, reports PWInsider.

– The Wrestling Observer Observer confirms that La Hiedra, La Parka, Faby Apache, Niño Hamburguesa, Ricky Banderas, Microman, and Lady Flammer have signed new contracts with AAA under the umbrella of WWE.

– Sami Zayn reflects on WWE SmackDown and Raw in Canada:

It’s taken a couple of days to process how truly special it was returning to Montreal and Quebec for Smackdown and Raw. Best fans on earth. Life goes fast and this will all be over before we know it. I thank you all being on the ride with me and for making this all possible. pic.twitter.com/XBZ7CMfcHi — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 15, 2025

– John Cena says he’s looking forward to going to France to witness the greatest wrestling crowd of all time.

John Cena says he’s looking forward to going to France to witness the greatest wrestling crowd of all time. “I’m looking forward, in a few weeks, to going to France. I’ve never heard the so-called greatest crowd in WWE history.” CENA IN FRANCE WOULD BE EPIC pic.twitter.com/Iy6xbUWdDE — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) August 14, 2025

“I’m looking forward, in a few weeks, to going to France. I’ve never heard the so-called greatest crowd in WWE history.”