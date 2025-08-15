Video: Sami Zayn joins the Smackdown roster

WWE Smackdown kicks off with My Family Tree.

Solo Sikoa says they run Smackdown and last week Sami Zayn tried to embarrass him, so they had no choice but to stomp him on this past Raw like they did to Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu.

Sami comes out and says he hasn’t won a World Title in WWE, but he also hasn’t won the United States Title.

Solo tells Sami that he will never take his United States Title and demands that he goes back to Raw.

Sami reveals that he as of tonight he is now a Smackdown Star and is coming for Solo.

My Family Tree attack Sami, but Jimmy & Jacob make the save.

@SamiZayn is OFFICIALLY on SmackDown, and he's already got some help in the form of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu!! pic.twitter.com/jC47QN0HlU — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

Tonight’s main event is Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso vs 3 members of MFT: