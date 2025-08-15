Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on vacation in Greece (photos), WWE superstar ties the knot

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are on vacation in Greece.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/SWURoQNZ1K
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 15, 2025
#wwe pic.twitter.com/WtiW7u1e4O
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 15, 2025
– WWE superstar Logan Paul, 30, and Nina Agdal, 33, got married today in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.
Congratulations to the happy couple. pic.twitter.com/UkFrxzZDd4
— EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) August 15, 2025