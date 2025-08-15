The Great Wojo passes away

Gregory M. Wojciechowski, known to wrestling fans around the world as “The Great Wojo,” passed away peacefully at the age of 73. Born November 13, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, Greg’s life was defined by remarkable achievements both on the amateur mat and in the professional wrestling ring.

A proud graduate of Whitmer High School, Greg captured the Ohio State Heavyweight Championship in 1967 and 1968 before becoming a three-time NCAA Division I finalist for the University of Toledo, winning the national heavyweight title in 1971. He went on to earn four AAU national championships and a place on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team, later serving as an alternate for the 1984 and 1988 Games.

Greg transitioned into professional wrestling in the early 1980s under the guidance of Dick the Bruiser, winning the WWA World Heavyweight Championship three times. Known for his legendary “$10,000 Challenge,” Wojo built a reputation as a fearless competitor who blended his amateur prowess with professional showmanship. He also wrestled for the AWA, WWF, and internationally in Japan before retiring from competition in 1994.

Following his retirement, Greg devoted himself to coaching and mentoring young athletes in Toledo-area schools, leaving an enduring impact on generations of wrestlers. His passion for the sport extended beyond the mat as he helped establish middle school wrestling programs in Ohio.

In 2025, Greg received one of the sport’s highest honors with his induction as a Distinguished Member into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to a lifetime of dedication, excellence, and inspiration.

Greg is survived by his son Chad, extended family, countless friends, and a wrestling community that will forever remember his strength, integrity, and larger-than-life presence. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched both inside and outside the ring.

Source: Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center