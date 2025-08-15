Sheamus says McMahon thought the 1-800 Fella gimmick was going to make him a “super babyface”

WWE superstar Sheamus says Vince McMahon thought the 1-800 Fella gimmick was going to make him a “super babyface.”

“I don’t know who came up with that idea. I know Vince was really excited about it. ‘This is great. This is gonna make you a super babyface.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s not.’

“I Brogue Kicked the tree and got a cat out of a tree, there was a hiccup thing, what else was there? I don’t know. I think I blocked it out of my memory. That is a lot of PTSD.

“I remember being at Raw I was just watching them going, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m looking at the crowds. One thing that John Cena always does, it’s very smart, actually. You learn a lot from him. But before the show starts, he sits in Gorilla. There’s a table with a monitor, so you can see the show before Gorilla gets too crowded. He sits in the chair, and he looks as people pile in.

“So he’ll sit there, and he’ll watch who’s coming and sitting in the front row. He’ll watch the T-shirts they wear, and he’ll watch the first match and see how to react. So he’s already figured out what’s working and what’s not working on the show. That’s just who he is, man. He’s dialed in all the time.

“So I did the same thing with the 1-800 Fella thing, and I was just like (groans), (Unenthusiastic) ‘Yay, it’s me, Sheamus. Fella, let’s go.'”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)