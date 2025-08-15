Rumor regarding the potential sale of TNA, Natalya on the Nattie Neidhart character

– Fightful is reporting there are rumors within the industry that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta may be involved with a sale of TNA.

Fightful was told that his name emerged from meetings this week, and earlier Conrad Thompson posted an ominous GIF saying “Lorenzo!” that was in response to rumors going around in wrestling that Lorenzo Fertitta could….for some reason be involved in a rumored sale of TNA.

Fertitta of course, is tied to TKO, as he formerly owned UFC, which is now under the umbrella of TKO. Fertitta did business with Dana White for decades. White is still the UFC President.

– Natalya wants to bring “Nattie Neidhart” to WWE, but says the character would have to be handled with care:

“The second we bring her to WWE and don’t have a good game plan, we can lose the character. We have to handle her very carefully.”

(source: Cauliflower Alley Club)