More speculation regarding a potential TNA sale

– WWE has an option for a certain length of time to purchase TNA, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It’s not known if the price was worked out as part of the deal, only that with the European Promotions in the past, that price was laid out at the start of the deal.

The explanation was that WWE also has the right of first refusal to match any other offers for TNA.

As previously noted, there are rumors that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta may be involved with a sale of TNA.

– There were claims that Tony Khan was approached a few years ago about interest in buying TNA and passed, according to Fightful Select.

This is in addition to him being contacted before starting AEW.