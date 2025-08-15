Mike Santana retires Sami Callahan at TNA Emergence, Callahan comments

Sami Callahan officially retires after losing to Mike Santana at TNA Emergence.

After the match, Callahan hugs Santana as they show each other respect and he leaves his boots in the ring and the crowd gives him a standing ovation.

He then heads backstage as everybody from TNA is there to thank him as he’s in tears.

