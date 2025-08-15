Live TNA Emergence PPV Results

Live from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Countdown show

– Indi Hartwell defeated Rosemary

– The Home Town Man defeated Ryan Nemeth with a surprise win

PPV

– Leon Slater defeats Cedric Alexander to retain the X Division Title on Emergence

The full card is as follows:

Trick Williams vs Moose for the TNA title; The Hardys vs The Rascalz for the TNA Tag Team titles; The Elegance Brand vs The IInspiration vs Fatal Influence vs Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles in a four-way tag team match; Steve Maclin vs Jake Something for the TNA International title in a no DQ, no count-out match; The System vs Fir$t Cla$$; Mustafa Ali vs Matt Cardona; Mike Santana vs Sami Callihan

Emergence airs live starting at 8PM ET and the pre-show will air on the company’s YouTube for free. A subscription is required to watch Emergence on TNA+.

