Forbidden Door banners appear in London (photos), WWE may change the AAA logo, Kazarian note

*LOS ANGELES UPDATE* FRANKIE KAZARIAN returns to GCW on Sept 20th in LA! Plus:

Shotzi Blackheart

Bear Bronson

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

Matt Tremont

Atticus Cogar

Jack Cartwheel

Oro

Effy

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/tGnxT04EOB Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 9/20 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/zqNlAyYbh5 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 14, 2025

– WWE is considering a redesign of the AAA logo, something that better reflects its new identity under the WWE umbrella while giving it a fresh look, reports @WrestleVotes.

– AEW banners has been set up for Forbidden Door outside of the 02 Arena.