Forbidden Door banners appear in London (photos), WWE may change the AAA logo, Kazarian note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
301

– Frankie Kazarian will be returning to GCW on September 20th:

– WWE is considering a redesign of the AAA logo, something that better reflects its new identity under the WWE umbrella while giving it a fresh look, reports @WrestleVotes.

– AEW banners has been set up for Forbidden Door outside of the 02 Arena.

