Forbidden Door banners appear in London (photos), WWE may change the AAA logo, Kazarian note

– Frankie Kazarian will be returning to GCW on September 20th:
FRANKIE KAZARIAN returns to GCW on Sept 20th in LA!
Plus:
Shotzi Blackheart
Bear Bronson
Matt Cardona
Mance Warner
Matt Tremont
Atticus Cogar
Jack Cartwheel
Oro
Effy
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/tGnxT04EOB
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Sat 9/20 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/zqNlAyYbh5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 14, 2025
– WWE is considering a redesign of the AAA logo, something that better reflects its new identity under the WWE umbrella while giving it a fresh look, reports @WrestleVotes.
– AEW banners has been set up for Forbidden Door outside of the 02 Arena.
#aew #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/WEbyUyxvsI
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 15, 2025