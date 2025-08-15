AEW posts video featuring Ace Austin, The Miz on the Rich Eisen show (video)

– As noted last night, former TNA star Ace Austin has joined AEW. The company posted the following clip:

EXCLUSIVE! One of wrestling's hottest free agents and Ohio native, @The_Ace_Austin, was visiting some friends backstage at AEW Dynamite Wednesday, when he was confronted by @KingRicochet and GOA! pic.twitter.com/Wuq7DZAJc9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2025

Austin left TNA in May.

– The Miz announced on the Rich Eisen show that he heard a Pop in his knee during a backstage segment on SmackDown and it ended up being broken when he went for diagnosis.

Tune into the @RichEisenShow today at 12-3pm est on @TheRokuChannel I will be hosting today and have some big unfortunate news will drop. pic.twitter.com/l1CzalLhFm — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 13, 2025

Minutes later, Miz dropped his crutches and said it was all a ruse like Seth Rollins. He said he does not know what to believe and what is a ruse these days.

Hosting The Rich Eisen Show today. Don’t worry, Rich… I’ve already rearranged your desk, changed your intro music, and booked Johnny Manziel as the first guest. @RichEisenShow @richeisen pic.twitter.com/5i7ZeIxDVu — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 14, 2025