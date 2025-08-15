AEW posts video featuring Ace Austin, The Miz on the Rich Eisen show (video)

Steve Gerweck
– As noted last night, former TNA star Ace Austin has joined AEW. The company posted the following clip:

Austin left TNA in May.

The Miz announced on the Rich Eisen show that he heard a Pop in his knee during a backstage segment on SmackDown and it ended up being broken when he went for diagnosis.

Minutes later, Miz dropped his crutches and said it was all a ruse like Seth Rollins. He said he does not know what to believe and what is a ruse these days.

