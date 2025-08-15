AEW Collision spoilers from Cincinnati

AEW Collision spoilers taped last night in Cincinnati to air on Saturday night.

Source: Sports Illustrated

Toni Storm promo —

Storm was interrupted by an attack from Athena and Billie Starkz. Mina Shirakawa made the save.

FTR and Brodido angle —

FTR stole Bandido’s mask in a backstage attack. Brody King stood up for his tag partner and they brawled to the ring, but Stokely Hathaway threw powder at King and FTR laid him out with their finisher.

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey —

Yuta pinned Bailey after a low blow.

Ricochet defeated Ace Austin —

This was Austin’s surprise debut for AEW, and Tony Khan announced after the match that he had signed Austin.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian —

$100K 4-way Collision: Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart —

A post-match brawl broke out involving Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and the returning Harley Cameron.

Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith —

Anthony Bowens promo —

Bowens got upset when Renee Paquette asked him about Max Caster.

Technical Spectacle for an IWGP World title shot at Forbidden Door: Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and Hechicero —

McGuinness will challenge Sabre for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door in London on August 24. Garcia will be in McGuinness’s corner.