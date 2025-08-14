WWE expected to counter program vs. AEW in December, Torrie Wilson not ruling out a return

– WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson says she’d be open to returning to the ring if the right opportunity presented itself:

“People ask me a lot, do you have another match in you? I’m like, yes, of course. If something awesome came along, how would I not have that in me?

“It would take a lot more preparing on my end because I wouldn’t want to go back and do something that didn’t make people go ‘Oh wow, she is an athlete.'”

(Sourcw; SHAK Wrestling)

– WWE is reportedly planning for John Cena’s retirement match to go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.

“Originally, the final John Cena match was gonna be in early December at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This is not confirmed, but it does look like there is now a discussion that that date will be moved so it will be head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Live)