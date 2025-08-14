WrestleMania 42 combo tickets go on sale on September 24

WWE today announced that the two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale Wednesday, September 24 at 11AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

A pre-sale will be held a few days earlier and fans can register their interest to receive the code at wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering the WWE Universe premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can now place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.

Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will once again host WrestleMania, becoming the first city to host WrestleMania back-to-back since Atlantic City for WrestleMania IV and V.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

It’s time to double down @Vegas…

The show of shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world…AGAIN! Be one of the first to secure your two-day combo tickets to #WrestleMania @AllegiantStadm. https://t.co/FDhCP7U6Ai — Triple H (@TripleH) August 14, 2025

