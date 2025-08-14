Viewership numbers for the Real Hulk Hogan documentary, NXT, Dynamite, and Collision

– AEW Dynamite last night averaged 690,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.17. Last week’s episode earned 711,000 viewers.

– This week’s episode of NXT drew 728,000 viewers, down 12,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

– Collision this past Saturday drew 423,000 viewers, up 14,000 viewers from the prior week.

– The TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary which aired on Tuesday night head-to-head with NXT drew 1,004,000 viewers. The show had a 0.16 rating in 18-49 and was #9 in overall placing for the night.

The documentary, which features new interviews with the likes of Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, and others, is now available to stream on Hulu. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

