Video: Karrion Kross says he has not spoken to Triple H, AEW hasn’t reached out

Steve Gerweck
Karrion Kross says he has NOT spoken to Triple H directly because of the point man in the communication chain.

“No. He knows that I want to talk. He knows what I want to do. He knows.”

– Kross reveals that several other promotions reached out to him after Sunday, but AEW hasn’t, probably because they think it’s a work.

