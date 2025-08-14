Video: Karrion Kross said he had a gut feeling Summerslam would be his final WWE match

Karrion Kross revealed that his uncle passed away a few days before Night of Champions, and during the funeral service, he received a call from WWE saying he had a match in Saudi Arabia.

– Kross says that if he had known it was his last WWE match, he would’ve wanted to go all out.

“I would have liked to have been nuked in that match. I would have liked to go bigger, maybe climb up somewhere really high & slip and fall off.”

