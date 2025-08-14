Updated card for Forbidden Door, following last night’s AEW Dynamite

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

-AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. a CMLL representative vs. a NJPW representative

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Brodido or FTR

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Four-Way Technical Spectacle winner

-Ten-Man Tag Team Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne

#ForbiddenDoor

LIVE on PPV, 1PM ET/10am PT

Sunday, 8/24

"Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland + Christian Cage

vs ROH World TV Champion @TheNickWayne + @TheKipSabian@RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps team for the first time in many years vs Christian Cage's former family, NEXT SUNDAY!

