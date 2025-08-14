Updated card for Forbidden Door, following last night’s AEW Dynamite
-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. MJF
-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena
-AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
-AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
-AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. a CMLL representative vs. a NJPW representative
-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Brodido or FTR
-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Four-Way Technical Spectacle winner
-Ten-Man Tag Team Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay
-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne
LIVE on PPV, 1PM ET/10am PT
Sunday, 8/24
"Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland + Christian Cage
vs ROH World TV Champion @TheNickWayne + @TheKipSabian
@RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps team for the first time in many years vs Christian Cage's former family, NEXT SUNDAY!
