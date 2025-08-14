Tony Khan picks a talent from any era that he would sign for AEW

Tony Khan didn’t hesitate when asked which wrestling talent he’d sign for AEW if he could pick anyone from any era. “Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the 90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever.” Khan spoke warmly about Austin as both a performer and a person, saying, “He’s a great human. I love Steve Austin. He was very nice to me, haven’t seen him in a long time. He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing and I am one of the biggest fans of his, and I think Steve Austin’s the biggest wrestling star of all time.”

He reflected on Austin’s evolution in wrestling, noting, “If you could pick any era of person and just if you had Steve Austin with you throughout the 90s, even though his persona evolved from Stunning Steve to Superstar Steve to the Ringmaster to Stone Cold Steve Austin, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.” Khan said working with Austin in any form would have been a dream, especially “in the 90s or early 2000s, I would count myself very fortunate.”

He also recalled their personal interactions fondly: “I’m very fortunate and consider myself very lucky for many reasons, but also lucky just to have met Steve Austin and had a nice chat with him. He actually was very positive about the original Double or Nothing.” Khan remembered being invited onto Austin’s show after AEW’s first big event: “I did his show after the first Double or Nothing in 2019, over six years ago, and he was incredibly positive about the show and I think he’s the greatest wrestling star of all time.”

Source: Z100 New York