SummerSlam 2025 Sunday charts in Netflix top 10 in 19 countries

SummerSlam Sunday did not make it to the top 10 Netflix global chart but it still ended up in the top 10 in 19 different countries for the week.

That is down from the 24 countries that SummerSlam Saturday charted in the previous week.

The countries are Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Egypt, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malta, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and United Kingdom.

The show did not air on Netflix in the United States.

