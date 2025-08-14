Sheamus comments on the ‘Burger After Burger’ line from Drew McIntyre

WWE superstar Sheamus commented on the ‘Burger After Burger’ line from Drew McIntyre:

“So I wasn’t happy with the way I came back after the whole thing happened when I tried hard for the Gunther match and it didn’t happen, I kinda just said, I don’t give a shit anymore, so I’m gonna eat what I want and not really work out. So I kind of just didn’t care.

“When I came back with my new biker shorts, booty shorts, it was not good. I got absolutely slaughtered online. I mean, slaughtered. At first I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I was like, ‘Oh no.’ Then I was like, Well in fairness I did kinda like party like it was the end of the world.’ So, anyway, I leant into it, it was great.

“For the promo me and Drew did, the ‘burger after burger’ line, what’s that show on WWE now, behind the scenes, Unreal? So I’m gonna give you my own ‘Unreal’ moment. I gave Drew the ‘burger after burger’ line. Because I was gonna lean into it. He was like, ‘You want me to say that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I want you to say it, it’s everywhere, bro, it’s everywhere. Have you not seen Twitter in the last seven days? Have you not seen I’m getting slaughtered?’

“So we did it. I gave him the line of his career. And you know why? Because that’s what it is, fella, it’s entertainment. That’s what it’s about.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)