Risks and rewards of using the convenient but controversial autoplay feature when playing online slots

Thrills and Spills of Autoplay in Online Slot Machines

Enabling the autoplay feature in online slots allows the game to automatically spin on your behalf without requiring further input. This hands-free approach offers notable upsides in terms of convenience and quicker gameplay. However bypassing the need to manually spin each time can also lead to players losing control and overspending. Understanding these inherent risks and rewards can help determine if autoplay aligns with your slots objectives and bankroll management strategy.

Allure and Appeal of Faster Gameplay

Autoplay’s ability to expedite the online slots experience is a major part of its widespread popularity among players on platforms like Royal Reels website. Instead of having to click spin after every turn, you can specify a set number of automatic spins to speed through gameplay in a seamless fashion. This enables you to rapidly cycle through more spins per session.

According to 2022 data from the American Gaming Association, the autoplay function resonates strongly with the priorities of contemporary players:









Priority Percentage Agreeing Playing slots with features that allow rapid spins and gameplay 73% Minimizing interruptions and delays when playing slots 81%





For slots enthusiasts that prioritize pace and playing efficiency during their sessions, autoplay presents an appealing proposition. The automated spins allow you to rapidly cycle through more turns in substantially less time compared to manually controlling each one. This caters nicely to players that enjoy brisk and continuous gameplay above other aspects.

Autoplay also facilitates advanced slots features like bonus rounds and free spin rewards. Instead of needing to repeatedly click to work through these often numerous spins, autoplay lets them fire off seamlessly without slowing down the experience. This can heighten the excitement and make bonus features feel more intense with spins rapidly unfolding automatically.

Convenience and Customization When Multitasking

In addition to accelerating general gameplay, autoplay also enables easier multitasking for players that like to slot in the background while simultaneously browsing the internet or watching a game. Instead of having to regularly return focus to manually spin, you can simply set it and forget it for a predetermined number of automatic spins over a longer period of time.

Most online slots also allow customizing exactly how autoplay functions to suit personal preferences:

* Set a definitive limit on the number of autospins to prevent it from going indefinitely.

* Program automatic stopping triggers when certain conditions are met like exceeding wins or losses thresholds.

* Configure personalized rules around special features like automatically stopping autoplay upon a bonus trigger or free spins activation.

This degree of customizability allows tailoring autoplay to activate and stop in alignment with your playstyle and risk tolerance. More casual players may feel comfortable with unlimited autospins while those managing bankrolls may prefer setting strict limits. Taking the time to configure these parameters in line with your habits and preferences allows enjoying autoplay’s advantages without some of the inherent risks.

Loss of Control and Chasing Losses

While autoplay delivers tangible gameplay conveniences, it can also pose risks that fundamentally stem from the lack of manual control and input it enables. The hands-off approach it facilitates can contribute towards players losing discipline and inadvertently overspending as a result.

Without having to consciously choose to spin each time, the inherent stopping cues are removed from gameplay. This can contribute to what’s known as a “dissociative state” where players continue gambling without actively processing each individual decision. Chasing losses often subconsciously sets in as autoplay continues automatically despite mounting negative outcomes. Before realizing it, the expenses can quickly snowball into substantial sums as autoplay persists indefinitely without manual oversight.

Autoplay also grants slots the leverage to incorporate further psychological tactics to encourage extended play. Features like near-miss graphics after spins and enticing intro animations to bonus rounds can compel players to instantly click spin again. Automating this process with autoplay removes even that minor degree of restraint. Games can engage embedded tactics to subtly manipulate the perception of wins and losses to continue autoplaying through more spins.

Without the natural self-checkpoints of needing to manually spin, autoplay for extended periods can make players especially vulnerable to the calculated psychological techniques games employ to drive more playtime. While convenient, autoplay enables gameplay to continue despite losses that would normally prompt manually stopping.

Autoplay Responsibly With Player Protection Controls

While autoplay’s immersive qualities can pose risks, slots providers implement certain safeguards you can utilize to help overcome them through informed use. Setting deposit limits, wager ceilings and autoplay stopping triggers allows harnessing the feature’s upside while minimizing potential downsides.

Consider your play objectives realistically before enabling autoplay – is your goal entertainment within a sensible budget or to desperately chase wins at all costs to recover losses? Autoplay enables the latter scenario which rarely ends well long-term. Instead utilize player protection tools to set reasonable limitations and stopping procedures aligned to your motivations.

Similarly, take an honest personal inventory around your ability to avoid chasing behavior. If you lack discipline after a few bad spins, unlimited autoplay likely contradicts responsible play. Alternatively, setting a 10x multiplier ceiling appropriately scales the fun to your bankroll’s boundaries.

While autoplay simplifies gameplay, make sure to keep consciously tracking outcomes regardless to maintain informed situational awareness. Watch for signs of overextending play beyond intended limits and be prepared to manually intervene irrespective of automated parameters.