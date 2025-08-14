Notes on CM Punk, Scarlett, and Hook

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
264

Scarlett has announced:

– According to Fightful Select, regardless of reports earlier this year that Hook had procured a rep, Fightful was told that actually happened last year. Hook has also signed a multi-year contract with AEW at that point.

CM Punk is set to make an appearance at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, according to @WrestleVotes.

– Speaking of Punk:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here