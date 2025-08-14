Naomi says it feels possible to be able to start a family (video), Cargill on her WWE Evolution experience

– Jade Cargill looked back fondly on her experience at WWE Evolution, saying, “I had a great time (at WWE Evolution). The crowd was electric.” She admitted that expectations for attendance weren’t high going in, noting, “I think we didn’t even think that many people were gonna come out for that show because… the storylines weren’t really there.”

Despite that, the fan turnout impressed her, and she appreciated how much energy they brought: “The fact that the crowd showed up for us was amazing and the fact that we were able to deliver and people want more, I know it’s something that’s gonna happen and be a yearly PLE.”

Source: The Babyfaces Podcast

– Naomi says it feels possible to be able to start a family and continue a wrestling career, whereas it didn’t before:

“I always felt like I had this time crunch on me, but now, the women are showing and I really feel like if I wanted to stop and go have a baby, we can do it. They’re doing it so gracefully, so beautifully.

And it is hard. It’s not easy. I see the lows, but they get through it, and they’re better for it. And they’re inspiring so many women. I think that’s just incredible because sixteen years ago, you didn’t feel like you could do that. I felt like it was a wrap. You have a baby, you’re done.”

Source: What’s Your Story?