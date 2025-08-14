Naomi on leaving WWE in 2022: “I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore”

Naomi talks about walking out of WWE years ago and the things she learned during that time away. (What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)pic.twitter.com/waRCeFK9of — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) August 14, 2025

Women’s champion Naomi says she thought she was done wrestling after walking out of WWE in 2022:

“I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life, where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted, you know, my life to move forward from this. And I really, like in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done,

—Even through the messiness of all that, I think, like, the beautiful part of it was me fighting through that and pushing through that and wanting to prove that there’s there’s more for me to do and accomplish. Not just in wrestling, but just as a woman and someone who’s growing and going through, like, a difficult time and a transition in life was kind of what happened.”

