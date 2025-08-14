Mark Henry can’t defend Hulk Hogan’s racist comments, Kofi Kingston wishes himself a happy birthday

– Mark Henry says that he can’t defend Hulk Hogan after racist comments.

“He said, in his words, that he was a racist. Why would I sit here and try to defend somebody that tells you who they were?

“I told Vince McMahon, if y’all want this to go away, I know how to fix it. We should do a black college tour at Morehouse and Prairie View and hit the circuit.”

(Source: TMZ)

– Kofi Kingston hilariously wishes himself a Happy Birthday today as he turns 44 years old: