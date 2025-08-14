John Cena on retirement: “It’s time”

John Cena, fully decked in Peacemaker costume, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and talked about his WWE retirement tour which ends in a few months.

Cena mentioned that he has 11 dates left on his deal and those 11 dates will be spanned over the next four and a half months, with his final match set for December.

Asked by Fallon if there’s someone he wants to be his final opponent, Cena replied in the negative, saying he did not operate like that.

“I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked,” Cena said. “And I really want this tour to be, not only special — it will always be special for me because you guys are out there — I want it to be special for the business.”

Cena said that his goal was always to leave the company better than he found it so whoever WWE deems is appropriate for his final match, he’s cool with that.

The 17-time world champ said he would have liked to have been out there more but his body says otherwise, so he doesn’t want to hang around any longer and take a spot from a young talent.

“I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance, and then when I did, I came up with like a young, hungry class,” Cena continued. “And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time, man. It’s time.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996